This two-bedroom main door flat in the picturesque Dean Village conservation area, just a stone’s throw from the Water of Leith, is currently on the market at offers over £390,000.
The flat at 12 Belford Road is well-presented with tasteful, neutral interiors, enhanced by some modern touches and charming period features. The flat enjoys two bedrooms, a sunny living room, a dining kitchen, and a shower room. To view this property, call Clancys on on 0131 253 2998.
1. Natural beauty
The flat enjoys an enviable location next in picturesque Dean Village and next to the Water of Leith. Photo: Clancys
2. Living room
The property's living room, where a southeast-facing window captures natural light throughout the day and flexible floorspace allows for various layouts of lounge furniture. A delightful fireplace and a display recess add a touch of traditional charm to the space. Photo: Clancys
3. Steps
The steps adjacent to the property (plant pots at the front door) lead down to Dean Village and the Water of Leith. Photo: Clancys
4. Kitchen
Along the hall in the kitchen, ample room is provided for a large seated dining area – perfect for sit-down meals and entertaining! Modern white wall and base cabinets are contrasted by spacious black worktops and framed by splashback tiling, whilst integrated appliances consisting of an oven, hob, and extractor hood. Freestanding appliances consisting of a fridge/freezer, dishwasher, and washing machine will be included in the sale. Photo: Clancys