Edinburgh for sale: Dean Village 2-bedroom main door flat for sale at offers over £390,000

Flat just a short walk from the Water of Leith
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 18th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

This two-bedroom main door flat in the picturesque Dean Village conservation area, just a stone’s throw from the Water of Leith, is currently on the market at offers over £390,000.

The flat at 12 Belford Road is well-presented with tasteful, neutral interiors, enhanced by some modern touches and charming period features. The flat enjoys two bedrooms, a sunny living room, a dining kitchen, and a shower room. To view this property, call Clancys on on 0131 253 2998.

The flat enjoys an enviable location next in picturesque Dean Village and next to the Water of Leith.

1. Natural beauty

The flat enjoys an enviable location next in picturesque Dean Village and next to the Water of Leith. Photo: Clancys

The property's living room, where a southeast-facing window captures natural light throughout the day and flexible floorspace allows for various layouts of lounge furniture. A delightful fireplace and a display recess add a touch of traditional charm to the space.

2. Living room

The property's living room, where a southeast-facing window captures natural light throughout the day and flexible floorspace allows for various layouts of lounge furniture. A delightful fireplace and a display recess add a touch of traditional charm to the space. Photo: Clancys

The steps adjacent to the property (plant pots at the front door) lead down to Dean Village and the Water of Leith.

3. Steps

The steps adjacent to the property (plant pots at the front door) lead down to Dean Village and the Water of Leith. Photo: Clancys

Along the hall in the kitchen, ample room is provided for a large seated dining area – perfect for sit-down meals and entertaining! Modern white wall and base cabinets are contrasted by spacious black worktops and framed by splashback tiling, whilst integrated appliances consisting of an oven, hob, and extractor hood. Freestanding appliances consisting of a fridge/freezer, dishwasher, and washing machine will be included in the sale.

4. Kitchen

Along the hall in the kitchen, ample room is provided for a large seated dining area – perfect for sit-down meals and entertaining! Modern white wall and base cabinets are contrasted by spacious black worktops and framed by splashback tiling, whilst integrated appliances consisting of an oven, hob, and extractor hood. Freestanding appliances consisting of a fridge/freezer, dishwasher, and washing machine will be included in the sale. Photo: Clancys

