4 . Kitchen

Along the hall in the kitchen, ample room is provided for a large seated dining area – perfect for sit-down meals and entertaining! Modern white wall and base cabinets are contrasted by spacious black worktops and framed by splashback tiling, whilst integrated appliances consisting of an oven, hob, and extractor hood. Freestanding appliances consisting of a fridge/freezer, dishwasher, and washing machine will be included in the sale. Photo: Clancys