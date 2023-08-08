News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh for sale: Generous two bedroom duplex in an historical courtyard on the Royal Mile, seconds from Edinburgh Castle

Flat for sale in Edinburgh’s Old Town
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 8th Aug 2023, 14:37 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 14:43 BST

This generous duplex flat set in an historical courtyard on the Royal Mile, seconds from Edinburgh Castle, is currently available on the property market at offers over £340,000.

The spacious fourth and fifth floor flat at 322/7 Lawnmarket is a listed stone tenement with loft room, and offers spacious and flexible accommodation. It is well served with an array of shops, bars, eateries and boutiques as well as visitor attractions such as The Scottish Parliament and The Real Mary King's Close.

Lawnmarket is an outstanding example of Edinburghs historic Old Town, located in the heart of the City Centre and part of the popular Royal Mile.

1. 322/7 Lawnmarket

Lawnmarket is an outstanding example of Edinburghs historic Old Town, located in the heart of the City Centre and part of the popular Royal Mile. Photo: ESPC

The good-sized living room overlooking Lawnmarket.

2. Living room

The good-sized living room overlooking Lawnmarket. Photo: ESPC

The fifth floor sitting room/ bedroom with city skyline views.

3. Sitting room

The fifth floor sitting room/ bedroom with city skyline views. Photo: ESPC

The principal bedroom comes with fitted wardrobes and loft access.

4. Bedroom 1

The principal bedroom comes with fitted wardrobes and loft access. Photo: ESPC

