This generous duplex flat set in an historical courtyard on the Royal Mile, seconds from Edinburgh Castle, is currently available on the property market at offers over £340,000.

The spacious fourth and fifth floor flat at 322/7 Lawnmarket is a listed stone tenement with loft room, and offers spacious and flexible accommodation. It is well served with an array of shops, bars, eateries and boutiques as well as visitor attractions such as The Scottish Parliament and The Real Mary King's Close.