A stylish four-bedroom house located within the Dundas Estate next to South Queensferry is now on the market for offers over £485,000.

The delightful mid terraced stone steading conversion offers ideal family sized accommodation and the impressive property is presented in true move-in condition having been renovated and fully decorated to a high standard by the current owner.

Internally the property is extremely well presented, offering spacious, well planned and stylishly decorated accommodation of immense appeal, the house offers an excellent home for a couple or family.

The main living room boasts a wood burning stove with four windows and French doors which lead directly to the terrace. The property enjoys newly decorated dining sized kitchen that benefits from an island, Belfast sink, dishwasher, oven, 5 ring gas hob and fan.

Upstairs there are three well-proportioned bedrooms including the master with en-suite waterfall double shower and wc. Further benefits on offer include a partially floored attic, alarm, private patio terrace with two sheds, outside water tap and ample off street parking.

For more information on 7 Dundas Home Farm and to book a visit you can visit the ESPC website.

