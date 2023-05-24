Edinburgh’s cheapest home on the market, which was valued at £79,000, has sold at auction for almost double the asking price.

The one-bedroom flat at Caledonian Road was valued at £79,000 by Auction House Scotland when it went up for auction last week but sold for £130,000 – £51,000 more than the starting price. The flat is a short distance from the west end and city centre and is in a highly popular area for buy-to-let investors.

There was fierce competition from bidders for the Dalry flat at Auction House Scotland’s latest property auction. Auctioneers said the flat needed a full refurbishment, however, it was the hottest lot during the combined in-room and live stream sale that took place on Thursday, May 18. They also said previously that on completion of works, comparable evidence of similar flats suggests a likely rental income of more than £840 a month for this one-bedroom flat in Edinburgh.

This Caledonian Road flat, which was the cheapest property in Edinburgh, sold at auction for £51,000 over the valuation.