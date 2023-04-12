A one bedroom flat in Dalry is believed to be the cheapest Edinburgh property currently available on the market. The Caledonian Road flat is valued at £79,000 and could have significant added value once repaired and modernised, letting agents say. The flat is a short distance to the west end and city centre and is found in a highly popular area for buy-to-let investors. To view this property, call Auction House Scotland on 0141 673 7275.