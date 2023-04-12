News you can trust since 1873
Cheapest Edinburgh property: One bedroom Dalry flat for sale in Caledonian Road for £79,000

Look inside Edinburgh’s cheapest property on the market currently

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 12th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

A one bedroom flat in Dalry is believed to be the cheapest Edinburgh property currently available on the market. The Caledonian Road flat is valued at £79,000 and could have significant added value once repaired and modernised, letting agents say. The flat is a short distance to the west end and city centre and is found in a highly popular area for buy-to-let investors. To view this property, call Auction House Scotland on 0141 673 7275.

Edinburgh's most expensive property: £5 million eight bedroom home with cottage on market in Murrayfield

Caledonian Road is located in the Dalry area of Edinburgh, just a short distance to the west end and city centre which offers wide range of bars, restaurants and shopping. There are great transport links with Haymarket train station and tram stops only a couple of minutes away.

1. Caledonian Road flat

Caledonian Road is located in the Dalry area of Edinburgh, just a short distance to the west end and city centre which offers wide range of bars, restaurants and shopping. There are great transport links with Haymarket train station and tram stops only a couple of minutes away. Photo: Auction House Scotland

The lounge/kitchen is an open plan room overlooking the small garden area to the front of the building which is shared with the neighbouring flat on the ground floor.

2. Living room

The lounge/kitchen is an open plan room overlooking the small garden area to the front of the building which is shared with the neighbouring flat on the ground floor. Photo: Auction House Scotland

A security controlled entrance hall leads to each of the flats in the sandstone building.

3. Entrance hall

A security controlled entrance hall leads to each of the flats in the sandstone building. Photo: Auction House Scotland

On completion of works, comparable evidence of similar flats suggest a likely rental income of over £840 pcm.

4. Kitchen area

On completion of works, comparable evidence of similar flats suggest a likely rental income of over £840 pcm. Photo: Auction House Scotland

