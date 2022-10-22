Edinburgh has seen lots of changes to the city centre since the turn of the century, with many popular shops, restaurants, nightclubs and pubs gone forever, as the city’s landscape has changed.
Many of these old familiar haunts are much missed by locals in the Capital, evoking happy memories of being out and about having fun with friends and family.
1. John Menzies
The iconic John Menzies Princes Street branch that featured famously in the opening scene of Trainspotting, closed its doors at the turn of the century. The unit is currently occupied by Next.
Photo: ALAN LEDGERWOOD
2. The Venue, Calton Road
Situated on Calton Road, the Venue really was THE Venue. This place played host to countless famous acts down the years, including the Stone Roses, the Shamen and Deacon Blue. It closed in 2006.
Photo: Bill Henry
3. Frasers, West End, Princes Street
This iconic department store closed its doors in November 2018 and is now the home of the Johnnie Walker visitor experience. The corner was a popular meeting spot for locals for years.
Photo: Lisa Ferguson
4. St James' Centre bridge
The original bridge linking the shopping centre to parking at Greenside was built over Leith Street in 1975 and was replaced with the 'bendy bridge' during refurbishment of the centre in 2003. That replacement bridge was taken down in 2017 as part of work on the new St James' Quarter.
Photo: Rob McDougall