Department stores were the core of every high street.

They had everything – from homeware, to clothing, food halls and more.

Post-war Edinburgh boasted a long list of them within a mile’s radius of the Castle.

Many of the big stores had thrived since the Victorian and Edwardian eras, but gradually began to close one by one over the course of the 20th century as shopping trends shifted.

We have trawled through the archives to bring you 11 long lost Edinburgh department stores that we loved and lost.

1. R W Forsyth, Princes Street Staff at the Princes Street RW Forsyth, one of Edinburgh's most famous department stores, before it closed in October 1981. To the left is a bust of the company's founder. Photo: Hamish Campbell Photo Sales

2. Smalls, Princes Street Smalls - Princes Street Edinburgh - Royal wedding best wishes sign above store, 1960. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

3. Binns, Princes Street Binns department store Princes Street Edinburgh. Sale queue, 1950s. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

4. Blyths, Earl Grey Street Wrapped up against the early morning cold these intrepid bargain hunters are first in the queue at Blyth's department store in Earl Grey Street, Edinburgh for the start of the January sale, 1950s. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales