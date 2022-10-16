11 Edinburgh department stores that we loved and lost
Those of a certain vintage will have fond memories of visiting Edinburgh departments stores – the vast majority of which are sadly no longer with us.
By Gary Flockhart
3 minutes ago
Department stores were the core of every high street.
They had everything – from homeware, to clothing, food halls and more.
Post-war Edinburgh boasted a long list of them within a mile’s radius of the Castle.
Many of the big stores had thrived since the Victorian and Edwardian eras, but gradually began to close one by one over the course of the 20th century as shopping trends shifted.
We have trawled through the archives to bring you 11 long lost Edinburgh department stores that we loved and lost.
