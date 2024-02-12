News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh for sale: Elegant Georgian 3-bedroom New Town flat with south facing views now on the market

The property is just minutes from the city centre
By Neil Johnstone
Published 12th Feb 2024, 12:50 GMT

An elegant three-bedroom New Town flat that blends original and contemporary features is now on the market for offers over £510,000.

The second-floor property forms part of a handsome building designed by William Henry Playfair and overlooks London Road gardens to the front. The beautifully proportioned accommodation features a flag stone floor, high ceilings, fine plaster work and modern kitchen and bathroom fittings.

Located at 21 Leopold Place, the apartment comprises of a dining hall, elegant twin windowed sitting/dining room, a well-appointed breakfasting kitchen, three double bedrooms – two with en suite shower rooms, plus an additional bathroom with a white three-piece suite with a watering can shower over the bath.

For more information on 21, 2f2, Leopold Place and to book a visit you can visit the ESPC website.

1. 21, 2f2, Leopold Place

2. Sitting room

3. Bathroom

4. Bedroom 1

