An elegant three-bedroom New Town flat that blends original and contemporary features is now on the market for offers over £510,000.
The second-floor property forms part of a handsome building designed by William Henry Playfair and overlooks London Road gardens to the front. The beautifully proportioned accommodation features a flag stone floor, high ceilings, fine plaster work and modern kitchen and bathroom fittings.
Located at 21 Leopold Place, the apartment comprises of a dining hall, elegant twin windowed sitting/dining room, a well-appointed breakfasting kitchen, three double bedrooms – two with en suite shower rooms, plus an additional bathroom with a white three-piece suite with a watering can shower over the bath.
For more information on 21, 2f2, Leopold Place and to book a visit you can visit the ESPC website.