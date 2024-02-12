An elegant three-bedroom New Town flat that blends original and contemporary features is now on the market for offers over £510,000.

The second-floor property forms part of a handsome building designed by William Henry Playfair and overlooks London Road gardens to the front. The beautifully proportioned accommodation features a flag stone floor, high ceilings, fine plaster work and modern kitchen and bathroom fittings.

Located at 21 Leopold Place, the apartment comprises of a dining hall, elegant twin windowed sitting/dining room, a well-appointed breakfasting kitchen, three double bedrooms – two with en suite shower rooms, plus an additional bathroom with a white three-piece suite with a watering can shower over the bath.

For more information on 21, 2f2, Leopold Place and to book a visit you can visit the ESPC website.

1 . 21, 2f2, Leopold Place The three-bedroom flat forms part of a handsome building designed by William Henry Playfair. Enjoying an enviable location, the property is a short walk to Princes Street, the excellent amenities of Leith and close to Waverley Railway Station and the Picardy Place tram halt Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Sitting room The sitting/dining room features elegant twin windows and a blend of original and contemporary features Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Bathroom Two of the bedrooms include a modern en-suite bathroom. In addition there is an additional bathroom with a white three-piece suite with a watering can shower over the bath Photo: ESPC Photo Sales