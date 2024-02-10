News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh for sale: spacious three-bedroom Georgian home in New Town with tranquil garden now on the market

The first floor B-listed property is located on the eastern edge of the New Town
By Neil Johnstone
Published 10th Feb 2024, 04:45 GMT

A beautiful B-listed three-bedroom Georgian flat in a vibrant area of Edinburgh is now on the market.

Located at 7/2 Gayfield Square on the eastern edge of the New Town, this bright and spacious first-floor property is in excellent condition with the accommodation including a large living room, two generously sized double bedrooms, a third single bedroom, a dining kitchen, and a bathroom.

The property is focused on the spacious living room which is dominated by a large Georgian sash window offering torrents of natural light. The living room has high ceilings, an ornate cornice, working shutters, exposed floorboards, and a stunning fireplace which creates a beautiful focal point for the room.

The floor space on offer will give the new owner plenty of flexibility to create their ideal entertaining space. The dining kitchen overlooks the rear garden and offers a good range of fitted units that are topped with wooden worksurfaces and arranged around a Belfast sink.

Externally, the property has a low-maintenance communal garden which is perfect for relaxing in the summer months. To the front, Gayfield Square is a traditional Georgian garden square that offers a green oasis in the heart of the city. There is resident's permit parking and metered bays for visitors.

7/2 Gayfield Square is now on the market for offers over £475,000. For more information and to book a viewing you can visit the McEwan Fraser Legal website.

