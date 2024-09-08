Attracting more than 77,000 online views between them, the top 10 properties continued a trend seen by the portal in the last few months, of houses being overwhelmingly in demand with property seekers over flats.

Seven of the properties that made the list were houses, and of the three flats included, two of them offered three bedrooms or more, making it just one property on the list that is a typical ‘first-time buyer’ option.

In fact, eight of the properties offered three or more bedrooms, with two offering as many as six bedrooms: this signals huge interest in the market from family buyers and so-called ‘second steppers’ currently, perhaps looking for a move to that dream home before the festive season.

Edinburgh attracted the most attention from househunters in August, with five of the properties located in the capital. This was followed by three East Lothian homes, and one property each for Midlothian and West Fife & Kinross.

Paul Hilton, CEO of ESPC, said: “August appears to be similar to July in some ways, but in stark contrast in others. We’re still seeing a good mix of locations appealing to buyers, and similar patterns in terms of how many of the properties have already gone under offer, and how many houses or family-friendly flats are making the list over smaller properties.

“However, where we’re seeing a real difference this month is in the price brackets buyers are searching within; August’s homes are markedly more expensive than the most popular properties of July, hinting that there are established family buyers in the market searching for a long-term, perhaps a forever home.

“This time of year typically gets busy for family buyers hoping to move home before Christmas, and it’s interesting to see such clear interest in homes that offer real long-term potential.”

1 . Stunning six-bedroom detached house in Musselburgh Set right on the waterfront in popular Musselburgh is this stunning six-bedroom, five-bathroom, detached and converted house at 4 Edinburgh Road, boasting uninterrupted sea views. Carefully extended and sumptuously renovated, the property is a seriously luxury proposition reminiscent of a five-star hotel – no wonder it’s the most popular property of the month! This property is still currently available at offers over £975,000. | McDougall McQueen Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Elegant Victorian house minutes’ walk from Figgate Park Located in sought-after Duddingston, just a few minutes’ walk from the picturesque Figgate Park, this elegant Victorian semi-detached house at 37 Durham Road takes second place for August. Offering a wealth of period features, three spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms and generous living spaces, it’s unsurprising that this refined family home has caught the eye of so many. This home is currently available for offers over £640,000. | Warners Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . First-time buyer-friendly flat on the coast Not far from the Dunbar coastline, you’ll find the third-placed property for August: a fantastic first-time buyer-friendly flat at 6a Friarsbank Terrace, This charming one-bed property is brought to the market in turn-key condition with tasteful décor throughout, making it a super-appealing option for those searching for their first home. A closing date of September 6 has been set for this property, which had been available for offers over £120,000. | Garden Stirling Burnett Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

4 . Spacious three-bed penthouse in an iconic Edinburgh building Occupying the top floor of an iconic A-listed Art Deco building in well-heeled Ravelston is this spacious, three-bedroom penthouse flat at 14 Ravelston Garden. Enjoying breathtaking city views from the interior and from both the private 24ft balcony and residents’ roof terrace, this fabulous flat has been snapped up by a savvy buyer looking to enjoy a slice of the city lifestyle, having been available at a fixed price of £424,995. | Connor Malcolm Photo: ESPC Photo Sales