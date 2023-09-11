News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh for sale: First look at stunning penthouse views at one of Edinburgh’s most sought-after developments

First CGI images show interior of luxury penthouse apartments at Kelvin Properties’ first Edinburgh development
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 11th Sep 2023, 12:26 BST

Hundreds of house hunters are chasing apartments at one of Edinburgh’s most in-demand new property developments – which includes penthouses boasting jaw-dropping views across the capital’s skyline.

Ahead of its official sales launch last Friday, property agents Savills received more than 600 separate inquiries for the 67 St Bernards project at Canonmills, making it the most highly anticipated development the estate agent has seen in Edinburgh.

Prospective buyers will be given virtual tours of the properties using the same cutting-edge Unreal Engine software used in hit video games such as Fortnite and Final Fantasy series, providing hyper-realistic CGI walkthroughs of the apartments, which are set to be completed next summer.

Apartments in upper floors at the Canonmills apartments– including the penthouse properties – will have views stretching across the historic Edinburgh skyline as far as the iconic Calton Hill, Arthurs Seat, Edinburgh Castle, and beyond.

1. Stunning views

Apartments in upper floors at the Canonmills apartments– including the penthouse properties – will have views stretching across the historic Edinburgh skyline as far as the iconic Calton Hill, Arthurs Seat, Edinburgh Castle, and beyond.

The stunning six-storey high-spec development, designed by multi-award-winning architects CDA, involves the transformation of a site formerly home to the Edinburgh Furniture Initiative (EFI) into a thriving community in Canonmills – on the edge of Edinburgh’s world famous UNESCO New Town District.

2. Balcony views

The stunning six-storey high-spec development, designed by multi-award-winning architects CDA, involves the transformation of a site formerly home to the Edinburgh Furniture Initiative (EFI) into a thriving community in Canonmills – on the edge of Edinburgh's world famous UNESCO New Town District.

Urban regeneration specialists Kelvin Properties’ development of 36 private apartments, with a mixture of one, two, and three-bedroom properties, is well under way, with work due to be completed next summer.

3. Luxury

Urban regeneration specialists Kelvin Properties' development of 36 private apartments, with a mixture of one, two, and three-bedroom properties, is well under way, with work due to be completed next summer.

CGI photo of the 'showpiece' residents garden at the luxury 67 St Bernards development in Canonmills, Edinburgh.

4. Garden

CGI photo of the 'showpiece' residents garden at the luxury 67 St Bernards development in Canonmills, Edinburgh.

