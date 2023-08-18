Edinburgh for sale: Flat inside former Juniper Green Primary School building on the market
Fancy going back to school to live in this former Edinburgh primary
This main door ground floor two-bedroom Juniper Green flat in part of a converted former school building is currently available at offers over £310,000.
Situated in the former Juniper Green Primary building, The Old School, 1A Woodhall Terrace offers bright and spacious accommodation within a renovated schoolhouse. With original features to the exterior of the building and neutral decor throughout, this home is as impressive as it is unique.
To view this property, call 0131 2532993.