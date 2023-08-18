News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh for sale: Flat inside former Juniper Green Primary School building on the market

Fancy going back to school to live in this former Edinburgh primary
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 18th Aug 2023, 12:58 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 12:58 BST

This main door ground floor two-bedroom Juniper Green flat in part of a converted former school building is currently available at offers over £310,000.

Situated in the former Juniper Green Primary building, The Old School, 1A Woodhall Terrace offers bright and spacious accommodation within a renovated schoolhouse. With original features to the exterior of the building and neutral decor throughout, this home is as impressive as it is unique.

To view this property, call 0131 2532993.

