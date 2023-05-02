News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh for sale: Four bedroom detached house with a home gym and hot tub in Gilmerton

Luxurious Edinburgh property comes with its own hot tub and gym

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 2nd May 2023, 11:20 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 11:21 BST

A luxurious four bedroom property has come on the market in Edinburgh with its own gym and hot tub. The detached family home in Gilmerton is currently available to buy, at offers over £425,000. Recently fully refurbished, 433 Gilmerton Road is a modern family home finished to an “exceptionally high standard” and is offered to the market in “superb move-in condition” with modern décor, fitted with quality flooring, fixtures and fittings throughout.

To view this property, call 0131 253 2123, or register a viewing appointment online.

The modern kitchen/dining area is fitted with an abundance of high-quality base and wall mounted units affording exceptional storage spaces and is complimented with integrated appliances.

There is a stylish hot tub built into the large sundeck with steps leading down to the beautiful, landscaped garden.

The former garage has been transformed into a superb home gym, that could easily be used as a home office, depending on the buyer’s requirements.

