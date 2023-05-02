A luxurious four bedroom property has come on the market in Edinburgh with its own gym and hot tub. The detached family home in Gilmerton is currently available to buy, at offers over £425,000. Recently fully refurbished, 433 Gilmerton Road is a modern family home finished to an “exceptionally high standard” and is offered to the market in “superb move-in condition” with modern décor, fitted with quality flooring, fixtures and fittings throughout.