Kevin Quinn
Published 25th Apr 2023, 11:11 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 11:11 BST

This luxury four bedroom New Town property is a luxurious top floor apartment overlooking Lord Moray's Feu gardens, with private access to the city centre greenspace also included. On the market for offers over £825,000, 20/3 Great Stuart Street is found in a quiet stair with just one flat on each floor. The home has period features, including ornate cornice work, fireplaces and working shutters. To view this property, call 0131 581 5711.

The property overlooks and has private access to Lord Moray's Feu gardens on Randolph Crescent.

1. Shared private garden

The property overlooks and has private access to Lord Moray's Feu gardens on Randolph Crescent. Photo: ESPC

The elegant sitting room with a westerly aspect overlooking the feu gardens.

2. Living room

The elegant sitting room with a westerly aspect overlooking the feu gardens. Photo: ESPC

The superb principal bedroom comes with a contemporary en-suite shower room.

3. Master bedroom

The superb principal bedroom comes with a contemporary en-suite shower room. Photo: ESPC

The main bedroom's luxury en-suite shower room.

4. En-suite

The main bedroom's luxury en-suite shower room. Photo: ESPC

