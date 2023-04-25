This luxury four bedroom New Town property is a luxurious top floor apartment overlooking Lord Moray's Feu gardens, with private access to the city centre greenspace also included. On the market for offers over £825,000, 20/3 Great Stuart Street is found in a quiet stair with just one flat on each floor. The home has period features, including ornate cornice work, fireplaces and working shutters. To view this property, call 0131 581 5711.