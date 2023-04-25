Edinburgh for sale: Four bedroom flat with access to exclusive private gardens in Edinburgh's New Town
Edinburgh city centre property with ornate period features hits the market
This luxury four bedroom New Town property is a luxurious top floor apartment overlooking Lord Moray's Feu gardens, with private access to the city centre greenspace also included. On the market for offers over £825,000, 20/3 Great Stuart Street is found in a quiet stair with just one flat on each floor. The home has period features, including ornate cornice work, fireplaces and working shutters. To view this property, call 0131 581 5711.
