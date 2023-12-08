A gorgeous two-bedroom Trinity flat with on-trend interiors and a fully powered office in the garden, is currently available to buy for offers over £450,000.
A fantastic opportunity has arisen to purchase this attractive lower villa with private front and rear gardens. The home at 7 Beresford Avenue has many striking traditional features including ornate fireplaces and ceiling cornicing. With gas central heating and double glazing, the property offers bright and well-proportioned accommodation.
For viewings, call Aberdein Considine on 0131 253 2723.
1. Living room
The striking lounge features a bay window to the front with ornate cornicing, feature fireplace and shelved alcove. Photo: Aberdein Considine
2. 7 Beresford Avenue
Trinity is a highly sought-after leafy area to the North of Edinburgh with a range of local artisan cafes and within easy walking distance of Stockbridge. The area boasts an extensive collection of sprawling green spaces for family walks and cycle trails. Regular and quick bus services connect Trinity to the city centre and the City Bypass, Queensferry Crossing and motorway network are conveniently close. Photo: Aberdein Considine
3. Kitchen/ diner
The kitchen/diner has french doors leading to the rear, space for dining, and is fitted with a range of modern base and wall units with the double oven, hob, built-in microwave, fridge/freezer and dishwasher to remain. Photo: Aberdein Considine
4. Garden
The private rear garden is landscaped with large home/office with power/light and is currently used for home working however would be suitable for a variety of other uses. Photo: Aberdein Considine