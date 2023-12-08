2 . 7 Beresford Avenue

Trinity is a highly sought-after leafy area to the North of Edinburgh with a range of local artisan cafes and within easy walking distance of Stockbridge. The area boasts an extensive collection of sprawling green spaces for family walks and cycle trails. Regular and quick bus services connect Trinity to the city centre and the City Bypass, Queensferry Crossing and motorway network are conveniently close. Photo: Aberdein Considine