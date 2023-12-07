Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Edinburgh Boiler Company (EBC) is carrying out free gas safety checks to residents in the Baberton area of the city following the explosion which took the life of an elderly man last weekend.

Initial findings of the Health and Safety Executive’s investigation into the tragedy, which also saw two people hospitalised, state that the fatal blast was caused by an installation inside the property and not the gas network which supplies the area.

Aware of the concern in the neighbourhood following the incident, EBC reached out to locals to offer the complimentary service to help give them peace of mind in the run-up to Christmas, with many keen to accept. The firm is also offering free or replacement carbon monoxide alarms for those in need.

Edinburgh Boiler Company’s operations director Dougie Bell, inset, wants to give people in Baberton reassurances that their homes are safe places to live following last week's explosion at Baberton Mains Avenue.

“The dreadful events at Baberton Mains Avenue affected the whole community,” said Dougie Bell, Edinburgh Boiler Company’s operations director, “and the thoughts of all our staff are with the family of the gentleman who tragically lost his life in the explosion.

“At the Edinburgh Boiler Company, we take pride in our commitment to gas safety and want to do what we can to give people in the area reassurances that their homes are safe places to live in and that all the gas appliances within their properties meet the required safety standards. We found a few defects which have been resolved free of charge and people have been very appreciative.

“We’re also going to install carbon monoxide alarms where required without charge. This additional measure is designed to offer an extra layer of comfort, ensuring that every aspect of the property related to gas is not only up to standard but ultimately safe for them and their loved ones.”

