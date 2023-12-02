Edinburgh house explosion: 84-year-old man dies following explosion at a house in Baberton
An 84-year-old man has died following an explosion at a house in Baberton Mains Avenue in Edinburgh last night, with two other people taken to hospital.
Officers received multiple reports following the incident at around 10.25pm on Friday, December 1. Many local residents posted on social media about hearing a loud bang.
Emergency services attended and a 43-year-old woman and 54-year-old man were taken to hospital for treatment. Several properties were evacuated as a precaution and the road remains closed.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “There are no suspicious circumstances and we are continuing to work alongside our partner agencies."