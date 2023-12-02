News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh house explosion: 84-year-old man dies following explosion at a house in Baberton

Two other people taken to hospital following Edinburgh blast
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 2nd Dec 2023, 09:25 GMT
Updated 2nd Dec 2023, 09:25 GMT
An 84-year-old man has died following an explosion at a house in Baberton Mains Avenue in Edinburgh last night, with two other people taken to hospital.

Officers received multiple reports following the incident at around 10.25pm on Friday, December 1. Many local residents posted on social media about hearing a loud bang.

Emergency services attended and a 43-year-old woman and 54-year-old man were taken to hospital for treatment. Several properties were evacuated as a precaution and the road remains closed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “There are no suspicious circumstances and we are continuing to work alongside our partner agencies."

