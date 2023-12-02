News you can trust since 1873
Breaking: Emergency services in Edinburgh called to Baberton Mains Avenue after reports of explosion

Police have advised the public to avoid the area at this time
By Neil Johnstone
Published 1st Dec 2023, 23:27 GMT
Updated 2nd Dec 2023, 00:03 GMT
Emergency services in Edinburgh are responding to reports of a gas explosion at a property in the south-west of the city.

Police advised they were called to a property at Baberton Mains Avenue at around 10.25pm on Friday, 1 December, 2023. Emergency services remain at the scene, and police are asking the public to avoid the area at this time.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 10.26 pm on Friday 1 December to reports of a gas explosion affecting residential properties on Baberton Mains Avenue in Edinburgh. Operations control mobilised five fire appliances and specialist resources to the area where firefighters worked to make the area safe. Two casualties were rescued prior to our arrival and the crews remain on scene.”

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.

