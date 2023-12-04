More than 1,000 people have now donated to support the family who lost their home

More than 1,000 Edinburgh residents have contributed to an online fundraiser to support a family whose home was destroyed in a freak gas explosion.

A catastrophic gas explosion ripped through the Baberton Mains Avenue home at around 10.30pm on Friday, December 1, leaving the occupants homeless. Eighty-four-year-old James Smith, who lived in a neighbouring property, tragically lost his life in the blast.

Ross Aitchison, a heroic neighbour who was among a group of people who raced to the scene to help those inside, launched a GoFundMe page within hours of the incident, and the fundraiser went on to amass more than £7,000 in a 12 hour period. In just three days, nearly £25,000 has been raised through donations from more than 1,200 donors.

The gas explosion on December 1 on Baberton Mains Avenueat claimed the life of an 84-year-old man and left a family homeless

Mr Aitchison said: “Thank you so so much to each and every single one of you, you are phenomenal what a response. Just incredible this will help so much.” After setting up the campaign late on Friday evening, Mr Aitchison posted: “With it being so close to Christmas they have lost everything and their home. I would like to please ask for anything small so we can give this family something back so close to Christmas. Thank you for anything donated.”

Several donors wrote words of support of the fundraising page with one writing ‘so sad to see a family devastated by this tragedy’ whilst another added ‘really feel for everyone in the street and beyond’.