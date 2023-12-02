Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An online fundraiser for the family who lost their home in Baberton last night has raised thousands of pounds in a matter of hours, as locals rally round to help.

Ross Aitchison was among neighbours who raced to the scene at around 10.30pm on Baberton Mains Avenue to help rescue the family from the rubble of their home destroyed by an explosion on Friday, December 1. Unfortunately, an 84-year-old man died following the incident.

Ross launched an online fundraiser late last night to help the family affected, raising more than £7,000 by 2pm today, Saturday, December 2. He hopes to raise £10,000 for his homeless neighbours.

The scene of the explosion at Baberton Mains Avenue the morning after the explosion on Friday, December 1.

Posting his fundraiser on GoFundMe, Ross said: “I’m trying to raise funds for a family who have tragically lost their home due to a devastating gas explosion in Edinburgh Baberton! With it being so close to Christmas they have lost everything and their home! I would like to please ask for anything small so we can give this family something back so close to Christmas! Thank you for anything donated!”

Posting on Facebook earlier about the couple he helped to save, Ross said: “Both are safe and away to hospital! Me and another guy pulled the woman from the rubble! Very scary that was.”

Ross and his fellow neighbours were praised for racing to help, with Joyce Cameron replying to the post: “Well done to you and everyone, that was very brave of you.”