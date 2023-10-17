1 . 2 Gifford Crescent

Arran Lovell, new business manager & valuer at Gilson Gray said: “This exceptional five-bedroom detached home is set within a family friendly and quiet development, while benefitting from nearby transport links to Edinburgh City Centre and beyond. The spacious property is in the catchment for excellent local schools and includes a wet room and downstairs bedroom for full accessibility. In addition, the home boasts a purpose-built summerhouse in the back garden which is connected to mains electricity and enjoys sunlight for the majority of the day.” Photo: Gilson Gray