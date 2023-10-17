News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh for sale: Impressive modern five-bedroom detached family home in Balerno with summerhouse

Sleek Edinburgh family home up for sale
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 17th Oct 2023, 15:04 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 15:05 BST

A stunning and spacious family home in Balerno is on the market – and comes complete with generous gardens and a summerhouse.

The property at 2 Gifford Crescent forms part of a sought-after modern development, with five bedrooms, two reception rooms, an open-plan kitchen/dining/family room, three bathrooms and a study. The house also benefits from a huge garden, a detached double garage, and a multi-car driveway.

The house is on the market at offers over £899,950. For viewings, call 0131 5165 366.

Arran Lovell, new business manager & valuer at Gilson Gray said: “This exceptional five-bedroom detached home is set within a family friendly and quiet development, while benefitting from nearby transport links to Edinburgh City Centre and beyond. The spacious property is in the catchment for excellent local schools and includes a wet room and downstairs bedroom for full accessibility. In addition, the home boasts a purpose-built summerhouse in the back garden which is connected to mains electricity and enjoys sunlight for the majority of the day.”

1. 2 Gifford Crescent

The open-plan kitchen, dining, and family room. Occupying a generous footprint, the room offers ample space for comfortable lounge seating, set next to fabulous bi-folding doors opening onto the rear garden – ideal for alfresco entertaining during the warmer months. The kitchen is fitted with a wealth of modern wood-styled cabinetry and spacious worktops. A central breakfasting island with an attached fitted dining table offer the perfect space for family meals, morning coffee, and socialising while cooking.

2. Kitchen/ family room

The Balerno property benefits from this delightful summerhouse in the garden, complete with power and lighting.

3. Summerhouse

The living room, where the tasteful interiors are introduced with neutral décor, a contemporary accent wall, and a plush fitted carpet.

4. Living room

