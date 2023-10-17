A stunning and spacious family home in Balerno is on the market – and comes complete with generous gardens and a summerhouse.
The property at 2 Gifford Crescent forms part of a sought-after modern development, with five bedrooms, two reception rooms, an open-plan kitchen/dining/family room, three bathrooms and a study. The house also benefits from a huge garden, a detached double garage, and a multi-car driveway.
The house is on the market at offers over £899,950. For viewings, call 0131 5165 366.
1. 2 Gifford Crescent
Arran Lovell, new business manager & valuer at Gilson Gray said: “This exceptional five-bedroom detached home is set within a family friendly and quiet development, while benefitting from nearby transport links to Edinburgh City Centre and beyond. The spacious property is in the catchment for excellent local schools and includes a wet room and downstairs bedroom for full accessibility. In addition, the home boasts a purpose-built summerhouse in the back garden which is connected to mains electricity and enjoys sunlight for the majority of the day.” Photo: Gilson Gray
2. Kitchen/ family room
The open-plan kitchen, dining, and family room. Occupying a generous footprint, the room offers ample space for comfortable lounge seating, set next to fabulous bi-folding doors opening onto the rear garden – ideal for alfresco entertaining during the warmer months. The kitchen is fitted with a wealth of modern wood-styled cabinetry and spacious worktops. A central breakfasting island with an attached fitted dining table offer the perfect space for family meals, morning coffee, and socialising while cooking. Photo: Gilson Gray
3. Summerhouse
The Balerno property benefits from this delightful summerhouse in the garden, complete with power and lighting. Photo: Gilson Gray
4. Living room
The living room, where the tasteful interiors are introduced with neutral décor, a contemporary accent wall, and a plush fitted carpet. Photo: Gilson Gray