A stunning seven bedroom home with acres of secluded grounds just a short drive from Edinburgh’s city centre is now on the market for offers over £1,450,000.

Located at 91 Peffermill Road, Peffermill House is described as one of the finest historic buildings in Edinburgh. The beautifully restored tower house, which was built in 1636 by Edward Edgar, boasts 6000 square feet of flexible living space across four floors and is situated in three and a half acres of secluded grounds.

The property includes seven double bedrooms, three kitchens, four receptions, six bathrooms as well as an abundance of leafy greenery in its private surrounding gardens and driveway.

The property is well served by an array of excellent local amenities in nearby Cameron Toll, as well as being within a short distance of the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. In addition, the property is enviably located within close proximity to several well-regarded schools.For more information or to book a viewing you can visit the Rettie & Co website.

1 . Grounds Situated on three and a half acres of land, the property enjoys an abundance of leafy greenery in its private surrounding gardens and driveway Photo: Rettie Photo Sales

2 . Peffermill House Located at 91 Peffermill Road, this seven-bedroom property is a magnificent 17th century tower house with over 6000 square feet of flexible living space Photo: Rettie Photo Sales

3 . Home office A spectacular home office can be found on the first floor, with an additional study located on the third floor Photo: Rettie Photo Sales

4 . Sitting room The grand home boasts two living rooms, with one situated on the ground floor and the other on the second floor Photo: Rettie Photo Sales