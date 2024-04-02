Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Disruption at Edinburgh’s Cameron Toll roundabout is set to increase this week- with up to four weeks of additional road works affecting the majority of the roundabout.

From Tuesday, April 2, resurfacing works will get underway in the surrounding area - seeing three legs of the busy roundabout close to traffic. It comes seven weeks after the section between Peffermill Road and Old Dalkeith Road closed following the discovery of a collapsed culvert underneath the road.

Works to rebuild the collapsed culvert at Cameron Toll roundabout in Edinburgh began on March 4

The road works will be located on Peffermill Road, Lady Road and Dalkeith Road. Drivers will still be able to travel westbound from Old Dalkeith Road to Lady Road, with both entrances to Cameron Toll Shopping Centre remaining open. Lothian Buses and Border Buses will have diversions in place for at least three weeks.

The resurfacing works are expected to be completed by early May with the full roundabout to be operational by May 10. During this period, the bus lane camera on Prestonfield Avenue will remain in operation. The footpath under the rail bridge between Peffermill Road and Old Dalkeith Road will remain closed.

The City of Edinburgh Council wrote on social media: “We’ll begin work to resurface the road at Cameron Toll roundabout on April 2. Work is already underway there to repair a collapsed culvert. Full and partial road closures and diversions are in place at the roundabout until 10 May (Lady Road, Peffermill Road and Dalkeith Road).”

Repairs to Cameron Toll roundabout in Edinburgh are expected to be completed by May 10

Works to repair the collapsed culvert beneath the roundabout commenced on March 4, with the complex project involving diverting water from the Pow Burn, removing 200-year-old masonry sections of the culvert and rebuilding the structure with reinforced concrete.

The Peffermill Road and Old Dalkeith Road arms of the roundabout were closed on February 13 following an inspection of the rail bridge, with the Scottish Road Works Commissioner forecasting works would take 21 working days. But after further challenges were identified during an initial investigation, the works period was later extended to 64 working days.

Diversions

During weekdays, drivers can use Duddingston Low Road around Arthur’s Seat to join Duddingston Road West where they can re-enter Peffermill Road. However Duddingston Low Road is closed between 8.15am and 3.45pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Drivers travelling southbound on Dalkeith Road who want to access Peffermill Road, Craigmillar, Fort Kinnaird and East Lothian can also drive around Inch Park. Using Mayfield Gardens/Craigmillar Park Crescent will allow you to join Liberton Road, Gilmerton Road and onto Walter Scott Avenue where you can re-join Old Dalkeith Road.

You can access Peffermill Road by taking Craigmillar Castle Road or drive further along Old Dalkeith Road and use The Wisp for a more direct route to Niddrie. (This will take you to its junction with Niddrie Mains Road and Newcraighall Road.)

Bus Diversions

There are several bus diversions in place during this period. Lothian Buses and Border Buses have provided service updates and maps on their websites. Lothian Buses website states: "Cameron Toll Roundabout will be closed in its entirety from the start of service on Tuesday April 2 for approximately three weeks."

Lothian Buses

Service 12

All bus stops on Causewayside, Ratcliffe Terrace, Mayfield Road, Esslemont Road and Lady Road will remain closed.

Between Buccleuch Street and Peffermill Road, buses will divert via Hope Park Terrace, South Clerk Street, East Preston Street, Dalkeith Road and Prestonfield Avenue in both directions.

Services 24, 33, 38 and 49

All bus stops on East Preston Street and Dalkeith Road will remain closed.

Services 24 38

Between Esslemont Road and the Royal Infirmary, buses will divert via Liberton Road, Gilmerton Road and Moredunvale Road/Craigour Drive in both directions.

Services 33 49

Between South Clerk Street and the Royal Infirmary, buses will divert via Newington Road, Minto Street, Mayfield Gardens, Craigmillar Park, Liberton Road, Gilmerton Road and Moredunvale Road/Craigour Drive in both directions.

X33

Bus stops on Dalkeith Road and Old Dalkeith Road will remain closed.

Between South Clerk Street and Little France, buses will divert via Newington Road, Minto Street, Mayfield Gardens, Craigmillar Park, Liberton Road, Gilmerton Road and Moredunvale Road/Craigour Drive in both directions.

Border Buses

Border Buses services X95 and 51 will have diversions in place until May 10. Bus stops on Dalkeith Road will not be served during this time.

The bus operator said: “Due to a road closure at Cameron toll our X95/51 will NOT serve Cameron Toll, The Common Wealth Pool and The Royal Infirmary - Southbound journeys only. We will serve bus stops at Salisbury Place, Lady Road and Old Dalkeith Road (after the Infirmary).

The inbound bus service from Galashiels to Edinburgh (X95 and 51) ‘will divert from Cameron Toll onto Lady Road, then Minto Street/Salisbury Place for normal route at South Clerk Street. We will serve bus stops Lady Road and Salisbury Place during this diversion.