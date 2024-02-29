Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Changes to several Edinburgh bus services will come into effect as works begin to restore Cameron Toll roundabout next week.

Works to repair a collapsed culvert beneath the roundabout are set to start on Monday, March 4, with the estimated completion date on May 10. The work involves diverting water from the Pow Burn, removing 200-year-old masonry sections of the culvert and rebuilding the structure with reinforced concrete.

The Peffermill Road and Old Dalkeith Road arms of the roundabout were closed on February 13 following an inspection of the rail bridge, with the Scottish Road Works Commissioner forecasting works would take 21 working days. But after further challenges were identified during an initial investigation, the works period has now been extended to 64 working days.

Providing an update earlier in the week, transport convener, councillor Scott Arthur wrote: “Multiple utilities (including a water main, sewer and communications cables) cross over and through the culvert which makes its replacement more challenging. The culvert is also in the vicinity of the Cameron Toll Railway Bridge and railway embankment, and therefore approval from Network Rail is required for the works.”

Changes to some Lothian Bus routes will be in place from March 4 to allow for building works at Cameron Toll

Beginning next week, Lothian Buses will make temporary changes to six bus services.

Services 33 and 49 (Southbound routes only)

Between South Clerk Street and the Royal Infirmary, services 33 and 49 will operate via Newington Road, Minto Street, Craigmillar Park, Liberton Road, Gilmerton Road and Moredunvale Road. From March 4, southbound bus stops on Dalkeith Road for services 33 and 49 will be out of use until further notice.

Services 24 and 38 (Sounthbound routes only)

Between Esslemont Road and the Royal Infirmary, services 24 and 38 will operate via Liberton Road, Gilmerton Road and Moredunvale Road.

Service 12 (Towards Gyle Centre, Westbound route only)

Between Peffermill Road and Buccleuch Street, service 12 heading Westbound will operate via Prestonfield Avenue, Dalkeith Road, East Preston Street, South Clerk Street and Hope Park Terrace.

Service X33 (Southbound route only)

Between South Clerk Street and Old Dalkeith Road, service X33 will operate via Newington Road, Minto Street, Mayfield Gardens, Craigmillar Park, Liberton Road, Gilmerton Road and Moredunvale Road. Southbound bus stops on Dalkeith Road and Old Dalkeith road will be closed on March 4 until further notice.