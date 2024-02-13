Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A major Edinburgh roundabout could be closed for up to one month according to The Scottish Roads Works Commissioner.

Cameron Toll roundabout remains closed to traffic following an inspection last night (February 12) where workers discovered a ‘collapsed’ culvert which carries water from nearby Pow Burn.

Throughout today, drivers have faced severe delays along Dalkeith Road, Lady Road, Peffermill Road and Old Dalkeith Road. The roundabout remains open to pedestrians and the rail bridge is not affected. Diversions are in place for Lothian Bus services 12, 24, 33, X33, 38 and 40.

The Scottish Roads Works Commissioner website states that ‘emergency’ works to repair a collapsed culvert are expected to last 21 days working days. Councillor Scott Arthur, transport and environment convener, said: “I appreciate four weeks is a long time and will cause disruption for the many people who use this route. We’re hoping this will move faster though, and will be keeping the public informed with regular updates as work is carried out.”

Shortly after 4pm, Edinburgh Travel News said: "It's very busy at Craigmillar crossroads with Cameron Toll closed. Lengthy queues on Duddingston Road West and Craigmillar Castle Road. Peffermill Road is slow all the way from Cameron Toll with a drive time of 15-20 minutes."

Earlier today, Councillor Scott Arthur said: “A culvert that carries the water course from Pow Burn collapsed last night causing the southbound carriageway of Old Dalkeith Road from Cameron Toll Roundabout to close. This section of road will remain closed until further investigations are carried out."