Edinburgh traffic: drivers face severe delays and long queues on major road following bridge inspection
and live on Freeview channel 276
Drivers in Edinburgh are facing long delays in the south of the city after a rail bridge was closed following an inspection.
Cameron Toll roundabout remains closed to traffic and diversions are in place, with heavy traffic building on Dalkeith Road, Pefermill Road, Old Dalkeith Road and Lady Road. It is understood that an inspection was carried out on Cameron Bridge last night. The foot path at Cameron Toll roundabout remains open to pedestrians.
Writing on X, Edinburgh Travel News said: “Limited info coming through just now but Cameron Toll is still closed this morning after last night's bridge inspection. Please expect extra traffic and delays on surrounding routes, especially Peffermill Road itself.”
Councillor Scott Arthur, transport convener said: “A culvert that carries the water course from Pow Burn collapsed last night causing the southbound carriageway of Old Dalkeith Road from Cameron Toll Roundabout to close. This section of road will remain closed until further investigations are carried out."
Cllr Arthur added: "We are aware that this is a major arterial route and the work is being carried out as a matter of emergency.”
Lothian Buses provided in an update: “Due to roadworks buses are unable to serve Lady Road and Old Dalkeith Road southbound and are instead diverted via Liberton Road, Gilmerton Road and Moredunvale Road until further notice.”