Lothian Buses has revealed passenger numbers increased by 17 per cent last year, with the bus operator recording 110 million journeys in 2023 compared to 94 million the previous year.

Bosses at the company say the figures reflect the hard work of their staff who 'strive to deliver an exceptional service' with Edinburgh's transport convener adding '"Lothian Buses are part of what defines Edinburgh'.

The total increase in passenger uptake reflects the combined passenger numbers across Lothian, Lothian Country and East Coast Buses. Lothian Buses say data shows that nearly 370,00 people downloaded the Lothian’s journey planner app last year and more than 1.2million customers visited their journey planner webpage. The bus operator also employed 413 drivers and delivered bus journeys across 26.7 million miles.

Welcoming the figures, Lothian’s managing director, Sarah Boyd, said: “Lothian is at the heart of our city, delivering reliable, inclusive and accessible public transport for the hundreds of thousands of customers who choose to travel with us daily. We’ve been really pleased by the increased patronage over the course of the past year despite facing operational challenges across our network.

“A thriving public transport system is vital for everyone who travels around Edinburgh and the Lothians, and this strong commercial performance is a testament to our people on the frontline and behind the scenes, who day in, day out, strive to deliver an exceptional service for our customers."

Ms Boyd added: “2024 is set to be a big year for Lothian as we look to grow our network to meet increasing customer demand, welcome new electric vehicles and charging infrastructure to our garages and continue to invest heavily in our people and the future of our business.”

Councillor Scott Arthur, transport and environment convener, said: “These figures demonstrate the commitment all at Lothian Buses have shown to get Edinburgh moving and our economy back on track again after the pandemic. Key to this has been that everyone in Edinburgh, no matter what their background, feels safe and at home on a Lothian Bus. Not only does Lothian provide millions of reliable journeys to passengers every week, it also supports efficient, sustainable public transport, and our net zero 2030 goals, the impacts of which will benefit the city for generations to come."