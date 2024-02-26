Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A major roundabout could be closed for another ten weeks, following the discovery of a 'collapsed' culvert.

The roundabout at Cameron Toll is shut between Peffermill Road and Old Dalkeith Road, after an inspection on February 12 found a culvert which carries water from nearby Pow Burn had partially collapsed leaving a large hole in the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency works started immediately on the culvert below the road near Cameron Toll Railway Bridge, with The Scottish Roadworks commissioner estimating that emergency repairs would take 21 days.

But after further investigation the council has said more extensive repairs are needed due to the condition of the masonry, which is believed to be more than 200 years old.

Transport and Environment Convener Councillor Scott Arthur said:

"A decision has been made to replace the masonry section of the culvert, a 10m long section running approximately between kerb lines.

Cameron Toll roundabout could be closed until May, while works are carried out to replace damaged culvert

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Multiple utilities including a water main, sewer cables and communication cables cross over the culvert, which makes the replacement of the 10m long section more challenging.

"A contractor has been appointed and precast concrete culvert sections have been sourced. Proposals have been submitted to Network Rail and their approval is awaited.

"The works are expected to take up to 10 weeks, resulting in the road re-opening by Friday 10 May. The team will endeavour to improve on this date due to the recognised importance of this route, however it is vital that a well-engineered solution is constructed safely."

The adjacent footpath is currently open but it will need to be closed for most of the duration of the works, as the culvert passes under it.