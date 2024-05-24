A five-bedroom house in Juniper Green is on the market for offers over £575,000.
The detached property is set over three floors and has two living areas, a bathroom and an ensuite. The open plan kitchen and dining area on the ground floor has bi-folding doors which lead out to the back garden.
For more information or to book a viewing, visit the ESPC website.
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.