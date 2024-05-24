Edinburgh for sale: Juniper Green home with five bedrooms and huge garden up for sale

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 24th May 2024, 16:09 BST
Updated 24th May 2024, 16:12 BST

The property has a huge sunny back garden with a patio and seating area.

A five-bedroom house in Juniper Green is on the market for offers over £575,000.

The detached property is set over three floors and has two living areas, a bathroom and an ensuite. The open plan kitchen and dining area on the ground floor has bi-folding doors which lead out to the back garden.

For more information or to book a viewing, visit the ESPC website.

This detached home is up for sale for offers over £575,000.

1. 601 Lanark Road

This detached home is up for sale for offers over £575,000.

Photo Sales
The property has a large back garden with a patio which is accessed by folding doors.

2. Garden

The property has a large back garden with a patio which is accessed by folding doors.

Photo Sales
The open plan kitchen and dining area is modern and has a breakfast bar.

3. Kitchen

The open plan kitchen and dining area is modern and has a breakfast bar.

Photo Sales
The open plan kitchen and dining area has bi-folding doors which lead out to the back garden.

4. Garden access

The open plan kitchen and dining area has bi-folding doors which lead out to the back garden.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghProperty

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.