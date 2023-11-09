Take a step inside this four-bed detached bungalow in South Queensferry, which is currently for sale at offers over £645,000.
This stunning property at 9 Priory Grove is situated within a peaceful cul-de-sac in the popular town on the banks of the Firth of Forth. This stunning property has been extended to create a four-bedroom home with an open plan feel and beautiful gardens.
For viewings, call 0131 253 2994.
1. Garden
The garden can only be described as sanctuary highlighting the care and attention which has gone into this home. Photo: Ralph Sayer
2. Living room
The contemporary living room, complete with a lovely electric fireplace and media wall, as well as a set of bi-fold doors leading to the garden. Photo: Ralph Sayer
3. Family room
The heart of this remarkable property lies in its impressive kitchen and family room, providing the perfect space for entertaining. Photo: Ralph Sayer
4. Kitchen
The extensive kitchen includes many high standard features such as a wine fridge and a beautiful marble island. Bi-fold doors open up onto the immaculate garden, allowing natural light to flood in and connect the indoors with the outdoors. Photo: Ralph Sayer