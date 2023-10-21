More than two hours after medics were called, the whale died.

A sei whale which washed up on a South Queensferry beach during Storm Babet has died despite medics’ efforts to save its life.

The mammal was discovered at Whitehouse Bay in the town on Saturday morning, with experts at British Diving Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) having been alerted at around 10.30am. Two rescue teams were sent to the scene in the hopes that the animal could be returned safely to the water.

Eyewitnesses described seeing the whale in distress and struggling to get back into the water, with several medics, experts and the coastguard having attended to try and help. But a BDMLR spokesman said, after more than two hours and vet assessments, the whale died.

The sei whale washed up on the South Queensferry beach on the morning of Saturday, October 21. Picture: @david_mck33

The BDMLR spokesman said: “We were alerted to the whale at around 10.30am, we mobilised teams from both sides of the Forth, including two sets of rescue equipment in the hope that the whale would be able to be returned to the water.