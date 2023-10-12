News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh for sale: Modern detached six-bedroom home in Currie by the banks of the Water of Leith

Riverside Edinburgh home on the market
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 12th Oct 2023, 12:06 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 12:06 BST

A sleek and modern detached six-bedroom home in Currie tucked in beside the banks of the Water of Leith, is currently up for sale at offers over £795,000.

The impressive family home at 24 Tansy Street occupies a generous corner plot and offers generously proportioned and highly flexible living, perfectly suited to those juggling family live with working from home on a permanent basis.

To view this property, call Neilsons on 0131 253 2858.

This executive detached villa in Currie forms part of a desirable Cala development, quietly tucked away near the banks of the Water of Leith in a picturesque, wooded valley.

The impressive open plan Kitchen/ family room overlooking the rear garden.

The bright and spacious reception room with high quality flooring and fresh neutral décor.

The impressive dining room has plenty of space for family meals or even having friends round for some food and drinks.

