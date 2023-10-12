Edinburgh for sale: Modern detached six-bedroom home in Currie by the banks of the Water of Leith
Riverside Edinburgh home on the market
A sleek and modern detached six-bedroom home in Currie tucked in beside the banks of the Water of Leith, is currently up for sale at offers over £795,000.
The impressive family home at 24 Tansy Street occupies a generous corner plot and offers generously proportioned and highly flexible living, perfectly suited to those juggling family live with working from home on a permanent basis.
To view this property, call Neilsons on 0131 253 2858.
1 / 5