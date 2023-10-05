News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires

Edinburgh for sale: Murrayfield one-bedroom flat in converted mill on the market is full of character

Charming one-bedroom Edinburgh flat for sale
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 5th Oct 2023, 04:45 BST

A one-bedroom flat forming part of a converted mill in Murrayfield, packed with quirky character, is currently on the market for offers over £185,000.

This freshly-decorated duplex flat at 50/3 Coltbridge Avenue would make an ideal purchase for the first time buyer/ couple or rental investor, seeking a great base for city centre living. The property has access to a well-maintained communal garden and private resident’s parking. To view this property, call Neilsons on 0131 2532 858.

On the upper floor of the property is this light and airy open plan lounge and kitchen.

1. Open plan

On the upper floor of the property is this light and airy open plan lounge and kitchen. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography

Photo Sales
There is a well maintained communal garden located to the rear of the property, mainly laid to lawn with patio area. There is private residents parking to the front and back of the building as well as on-street parking. The block is managed by James Gibb for a monthly fee of approx. £60. This includes the maintenance of communal areas and buildings insurance.

2. Garden

There is a well maintained communal garden located to the rear of the property, mainly laid to lawn with patio area. There is private residents parking to the front and back of the building as well as on-street parking. The block is managed by James Gibb for a monthly fee of approx. £60. This includes the maintenance of communal areas and buildings insurance. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography

Photo Sales
An excellent opportunity has arisen to purchase this attractive, one-bedroom duplex flat forming part of a converted mill, conveniently positioned within the highly regarded Murrayfield district of the city, lying adjacent to the Water of Leith and within easy reach of Edinburgh’s Haymarket and City Centre.

3. 50/3 Coltbridge Avenue

An excellent opportunity has arisen to purchase this attractive, one-bedroom duplex flat forming part of a converted mill, conveniently positioned within the highly regarded Murrayfield district of the city, lying adjacent to the Water of Leith and within easy reach of Edinburgh’s Haymarket and City Centre. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography

Photo Sales
The contemporary bathroom with three-piece suite and electric shower over the bath.

4. Bathroom

The contemporary bathroom with three-piece suite and electric shower over the bath. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghMurrayfield