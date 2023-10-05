A one-bedroom flat forming part of a converted mill in Murrayfield, packed with quirky character, is currently on the market for offers over £185,000.
This freshly-decorated duplex flat at 50/3 Coltbridge Avenue would make an ideal purchase for the first time buyer/ couple or rental investor, seeking a great base for city centre living. The property has access to a well-maintained communal garden and private resident’s parking. To view this property, call Neilsons on 0131 2532 858.
1. Open plan
On the upper floor of the property is this light and airy open plan lounge and kitchen. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography
2. Garden
There is a well maintained communal garden located to the rear of the property, mainly laid to lawn with patio area. There is private residents parking to the front and back of the building as well as on-street parking. The block is managed by James Gibb for a monthly fee of approx. £60. This includes the maintenance of communal areas and buildings insurance. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography
3. 50/3 Coltbridge Avenue
An excellent opportunity has arisen to purchase this attractive, one-bedroom duplex flat forming part of a converted mill, conveniently positioned within the highly regarded Murrayfield district of the city, lying adjacent to the Water of Leith and within easy reach of Edinburgh’s Haymarket and City Centre. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography
4. Bathroom
The contemporary bathroom with three-piece suite and electric shower over the bath. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography