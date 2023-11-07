Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents can now unlock the door to their own ‘apartment in the sky’ at New Eidyn, Edinburgh’s new residential development above St James Quarter, where the first pavilion has been completed.

The brand new development is bringing a new standard of living to the Scottish capital, offering hotel-style amenities, including underground parking, ground floor reception and concierge, 24-hour security and membership rights to the W Edinburgh hotel’s gym and spa.

The New Eidyn’s apartments are available to buy through sales agents Rettie & Co. as well as through New Eidyn’s sales office. Prices range from £385,000 for a one-bedroom apartment to over £1 million for three-bedroom premium apartments. Viewings are now available, and via appointment only.

One of Edinburgh’s most sought-after address reaches initial completion as Pavilion B completes, with Pavilions A and C due to finish soon after. Residents can enjoy the private Garden Room and landscaped Sky Gardens featuring stunning views across Edinburgh and the Firth of Forth.

Residents are now enjoying access to New Eidyn’s private residents’ Sky Gardens, which have been landscaped by landscape architects OPEN, to surround residents with nature as they take in the views over Edinburgh’s historic skyline and the Firth of Forth. New Eidyn’s interiors are designed by 7N Architects and Hudson & Mercer, who have commissioned Scottish artists and designers including Jasmine Linington and Namon Gaston to create bespoke pieces for the development.

Nicholas Gray, sales and marketing director at Native Land, said: “Quality craftmanship, prime location and unparalleled amenities combine at New Eidyn to offer something truly exceptional to Edinburgh’s residential property market. New Eidyn is an ambitious vision brought to life, with beautifully landscaped sky gardens and new views of Edinburgh elevating the residents’ experience.

“It is a pleasure to see our first residents settling into their new homes at what has become the capital’s most sought-after address, and we look forward to helping our next buyers find their new homes as we release a new phase of apartments onto the market.”

HRH The Princess Royal visited New Eidyn during the formal opening of St James Quarter, when Her Majesty planted a commemorative tree to officially open New Eidyn as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.