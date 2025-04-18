Edinburgh for sale: Quirky Joppa house with conservatory and walled garden just off the beach

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 18th Apr 2025, 12:15 BST

A quirky Edinburgh home with a private walled garden and large conservatory is up for sale at offers over £575,000.

The property is located in Joppa, just 50 metres from the beach, and is just a short walk from Portobello High Street.

The unique three-bedroom home has retained many of its original features, including exposed beams and roof windows, and has a beautifully landscaped walled garden.

The property is nestled within a private walled garden and is located just 50 metres from the beach.

1. Exterior

The property is nestled within a private walled garden and is located just 50 metres from the beach. | ESPC

The garden is large, private and beautifully landscaped.

2. Garden

The garden is large, private and beautifully landscaped. | ESPC

The hallway leads through to the conservatory.

3. Hallway

The hallway leads through to the conservatory. | ESPC

The kitchen and dining area adjoins the living area making for a large open plan space.

4. Kitchen

The kitchen and dining area adjoins the living area making for a large open plan space. | ESPC

