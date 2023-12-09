Edinburgh for sale: Quirky, modern two-bedroom house in Portobello just seconds from beach
Edinburgh property on the market
A quirky, modern two-bedroom house in Portobello, tucked away but just seconds from the promenade and beach, is currently available at offers over £220,000.
1B Marlborough Street is a rarely available and contemporary terraced home. Within a short walk to the vast amenities of Portobello High Street, the beach and promenade as well as offering a wealth of space internally, this well-presented property offers immense appeal to a variety of buyers.
For viewings, call 0131 253 2642 or 07825 951348.
1 / 2