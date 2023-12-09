News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh for sale: Quirky, modern two-bedroom house in Portobello just seconds from beach

Edinburgh property on the market
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 9th Dec 2023, 04:45 GMT

A quirky, modern two-bedroom house in Portobello, tucked away but just seconds from the promenade and beach, is currently available at offers over £220,000.

1B Marlborough Street is a rarely available and contemporary terraced home. Within a short walk to the vast amenities of Portobello High Street, the beach and promenade as well as offering a wealth of space internally, this well-presented property offers immense appeal to a variety of buyers.

For viewings, call 0131 253 2642 or 07825 951348.

The spacious living room/diner with ample storage cupboards off.

1. Living room

The spacious living room/diner with ample storage cupboards off. Photo: Annan

The fitted kitchen comes with ample floor space and wall mounted storage cupboards.

2. Kitchen

The fitted kitchen comes with ample floor space and wall mounted storage cupboards. Photo: Annan

1B Marlborough Street is a rarely available and contemporary 2-bedroom terraced home, situated in the heart of Portobello

3. 1B Marlborough Street

1B Marlborough Street is a rarely available and contemporary 2-bedroom terraced home, situated in the heart of Portobello Photo: Annan

The bespoke feature stairway with motorised Velux windows, offering an abundance of natural light.

4. Upper landing

The bespoke feature stairway with motorised Velux windows, offering an abundance of natural light. Photo: Annan

