Waverley Lodge, in Newington, marked the entrance to the Waverley Park development, which was designed by David Cousin in 1862 for landowner and Lord Provost Duncan McLaren.

The property has an open plan kitchen and lounge area, a bathroom and a double bedroom which has access to a floored attic.

For more information and to book a viewing, visit the ESPC website.

1 . Waverley Lodge The unique cottage is up for sale with offers over £185,000 welcome. | ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen and lounge area The open plan kitchen has space for a lounge or dining area. | ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The kitchen is fitted with modern units and has plenty of storage space. | ESPC Photo Sales

4 . Bedroom The spacious double bedroom has a hatch through which the versatile attic space can be accessed. | ESPC Photo Sales