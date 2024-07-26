Edinburgh for sale: Quirky one-bedroom Newington cottage with attic and park access up for sale

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 26th Jul 2024, 04:45 BST

A quirky one-bedroom cottage in Edinburgh dating back to 1871 has gone on the market.

Waverley Lodge, in Newington, marked the entrance to the Waverley Park development, which was designed by David Cousin in 1862 for landowner and Lord Provost Duncan McLaren.

The property has an open plan kitchen and lounge area, a bathroom and a double bedroom which has access to a floored attic.

The unique cottage is up for sale with offers over £185,000 welcome.

1. Waverley Lodge

The unique cottage is up for sale with offers over £185,000 welcome. | ESPC

The open plan kitchen has space for a lounge or dining area.

2. Kitchen and lounge area

The open plan kitchen has space for a lounge or dining area. | ESPC

The kitchen is fitted with modern units and has plenty of storage space.

3. Kitchen

The kitchen is fitted with modern units and has plenty of storage space. | ESPC

The spacious double bedroom has a hatch through which the versatile attic space can be accessed.

4. Bedroom

The spacious double bedroom has a hatch through which the versatile attic space can be accessed. | ESPC

