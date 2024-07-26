Waverley Lodge, in Newington, marked the entrance to the Waverley Park development, which was designed by David Cousin in 1862 for landowner and Lord Provost Duncan McLaren.
The property has an open plan kitchen and lounge area, a bathroom and a double bedroom which has access to a floored attic.
For more information and to book a viewing, visit the ESPC website.
1. Waverley Lodge
The unique cottage is up for sale with offers over £185,000 welcome. | ESPC
2. Kitchen and lounge area
The open plan kitchen has space for a lounge or dining area. | ESPC
3. Kitchen
The kitchen is fitted with modern units and has plenty of storage space. | ESPC
4. Bedroom
The spacious double bedroom has a hatch through which the versatile attic space can be accessed. | ESPC
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.