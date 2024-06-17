'Highly popular' Edinburgh takeaway Bonnie Burrito in South Clerk Street goes up for sale
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bonnie Burrito in South Clerk Street is now on the market with a freehold price of £280,000. The venue comes fully equipped with a commercial kitchen and benefits from being located in a ‘affluent and busy Newington district.’
The listing on RightBiz states the sale is a ‘fantastic opportunity to acquire well-known business in high footfall area’ after owners made the decision to ‘pursue other interests.’
Bonnie Burrito started out as a mobile food van operation in 2015 before opening a permanent location on South Clerk Street a year later. The owner said the fixed venue allowed them to expand their menu ‘where food lovers could gather and enjoy the best of Mexican-Scottish fusion cuisine’.
The takeaway is known for its innovative dishes, including the ‘Irn-Bru pulled pork and haggis-infused burritos’ and has an average of 4/5 stars on TripAdvisor.
The advert states: “Bonnie Burrito is located on the south edge of Edinburgh city centre in the vibrant, affluent district of Newington being a short 10 to 15 minute walk from the city centre. The business sits on a prominent roadside location offering well presented takeaway unit with a large commercial kitchen, a service counter and a seating area for 6 covers.
“The unit also includes the lower ground floor which hosts a office space and dry store. The Bonnie Burrito brand is well-known throughout Edinburgh having been built upon by the seller who now wishes to pursue other interests. The sale of Bonnie Burrito offers buyers the opportunity to purchase a stellar brand, good quality Class 3 premises in a busy district of Edinburgh City Centre.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.