A popular Edinburgh takeaway that blends ‘traditional Mexican flare with a distinctive Scottish twist’ has gone up for sale after nearly a decade in Newington.

Bonnie Burrito in South Clerk Street is now on the market with a freehold price of £280,000. The venue comes fully equipped with a commercial kitchen and benefits from being located in a ‘affluent and busy Newington district.’

The listing on RightBiz states the sale is a ‘fantastic opportunity to acquire well-known business in high footfall area’ after owners made the decision to ‘pursue other interests.’

Bonnie Burrito started out as a mobile food van operation in 2015 before opening a permanent location on South Clerk Street a year later. The owner said the fixed venue allowed them to expand their menu ‘where food lovers could gather and enjoy the best of Mexican-Scottish fusion cuisine’.

The takeaway is known for its innovative dishes, including the ‘Irn-Bru pulled pork and haggis-infused burritos’ and has an average of 4/5 stars on TripAdvisor.

The advert states: “Bonnie Burrito is located on the south edge of Edinburgh city centre in the vibrant, affluent district of Newington being a short 10 to 15 minute walk from the city centre. The business sits on a prominent roadside location offering well presented takeaway unit with a large commercial kitchen, a service counter and a seating area for 6 covers.