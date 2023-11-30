News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh for sale: Sleek and stylish two-bedroom Leith flat boasts impeccable views across The Shore

Modern Edinburgh flat by the water
Sleek and stylish, this modern two-bed boasts impeccable views across The Shore, and is currently available for offers over £280,000.

79/1 The Shore is a contemporary, spacious 2nd floor apartment forming part of a luxury, factored waterside development in the highly desirable Shore district of Edinburgh. Offering ample storage space throughout and with excellent local amenities including Ocean Terminal within close proximity, this stunning apartment will offer immense appeal to a variety of buyers.

To view this property, call 07825 951348.

1. 79/1 The Shore

The bright and spacious living/dining room.

2. Lounge

The dining area of the large living/dining room, providing exceptional views over the Water of Leith.

3. Dining area

The property's incredible box-bay window, which provides excellent views over the Water of Leith and is the perfect place to catch the Leith sunshine.

4. Balcony

