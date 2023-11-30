Edinburgh for sale: Sleek and stylish two-bedroom Leith flat boasts impeccable views across The Shore
Modern Edinburgh flat by the water
Sleek and stylish, this modern two-bed boasts impeccable views across The Shore, and is currently available for offers over £280,000.
79/1 The Shore is a contemporary, spacious 2nd floor apartment forming part of a luxury, factored waterside development in the highly desirable Shore district of Edinburgh. Offering ample storage space throughout and with excellent local amenities including Ocean Terminal within close proximity, this stunning apartment will offer immense appeal to a variety of buyers.
To view this property, call 07825 951348.
