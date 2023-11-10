News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh for sale: Sleek two-bedroom apartment at the Shore with private balcony offering fantastic views down the Water of Leith

Edinburgh waterside apartment for sale
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 10th Nov 2023

This sleek two-bedroom apartment boasts fantastic views of the riverfront at Leith from a private balcony, and is currently available for offers over £240,000.

Nestled beside the Water of Leith and Mill Lane Park, this third-floor apartment at 2/20 Sheriff Brae is set within a modern, factored development. It provides buyers with an attractive blank canvas of décor, as well as quality fixtures and fittings, including a modern kitchen and bathroom.

To view this property, call on 0131 555 7055.

The property's private balcony overlooks the Water of Leith, offering great views of the waterfront.

The property's private balcony overlooks the Water of Leith, offering great views of the waterfront. Photo: Mattia De Collibus

The Leith property's bright and airy dual-aspect living and dining room.

The Leith property's bright and airy dual-aspect living and dining room. Photo: Mattia De Collibus

The riverside apartment's modern breakfasting kitchen.

The riverside apartment's modern breakfasting kitchen. Photo: Mattia De Collibus

Nestled beside the Water of Leith and Mill Lane Park, this two-bedroom third-floor apartment is a set within a modern, factored development. It provides buyers with an attractive blank canvas of décor, as well as quality fixtures and fittings, including a modern kitchen and bathroom.

Nestled beside the Water of Leith and Mill Lane Park, this two-bedroom third-floor apartment is a set within a modern, factored development. It provides buyers with an attractive blank canvas of décor, as well as quality fixtures and fittings, including a modern kitchen and bathroom. Photo: Mattia De Collibus

