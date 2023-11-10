This sleek two-bedroom apartment boasts fantastic views of the riverfront at Leith from a private balcony, and is currently available for offers over £240,000.

Nestled beside the Water of Leith and Mill Lane Park, this third-floor apartment at 2/20 Sheriff Brae is set within a modern, factored development. It provides buyers with an attractive blank canvas of décor, as well as quality fixtures and fittings, including a modern kitchen and bathroom.