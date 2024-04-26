A fabulously stylish two-bedroom flat, overlooking and seconds from the golden sands of Portobello Beach, is currently available at offers over £329,995. Offered to the market in true move-in condition, this delightful home at 60/4 Bath Street has been upgraded in recent times to include a brand new kitchen, new radiators, flooring throughout, refurbishment of sash and case windows and re-decoration.
This property shall undoubtedly appeal to a wide variety of buyers seeking a fantastic home in an excellent location with superb beach views. This is a must-see to be fully appreciated, and early viewing is highly recommended.
1. 60/4 Bath Street
This impressive, beautifully presented second floor flat forms part of a handsome B-Listed traditional tenement in the fashionable Portobello district of the city, a stone's throw from the promenade with excellent views of Portobello beach. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography
2. Lounge/ dining room
There is an impressive bay-windowed lounge/dining room with fantastic east facing beach views and features a fireplace incorporating a wood burner. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography
3. Life's a beach
The view along the promenade at Portobello Beach from the lounge of this Bath Street property. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography
4. Kitchen
The delightful, sunny breakfasting kitchen, again with delightful beach-front views, is fitted with a range of ample wall and base units with complementary worktops incorporating a breakfast bar, Belfast sink and Induction hob. There is a separate built-in double oven together with an integrated dishwasher and integrated washer/dryer. A large cupboard is situated within the kitchen, cleverly designed with integral recycling and offers excellent storage space. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography
