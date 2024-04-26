Edinburgh for sale: Stylish two-bedroom flat overlooking the golden sands of Portobello Beach

Edinburgh flat by the seaside up for sale

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 26th Apr 2024, 04:45 BST

A fabulously stylish two-bedroom flat, overlooking and seconds from the golden sands of Portobello Beach, is currently available at offers over £329,995. Offered to the market in true move-in condition, this delightful home at 60/4 Bath Street has been upgraded in recent times to include a brand new kitchen, new radiators, flooring throughout, refurbishment of sash and case windows and re-decoration.

This property shall undoubtedly appeal to a wide variety of buyers seeking a fantastic home in an excellent location with superb beach views. This is a must-see to be fully appreciated, and early viewing is highly recommended.

For viewings, call Neilsons on 0131 253 2858. Alternatively, book an appointment online.

This impressive, beautifully presented second floor flat forms part of a handsome B-Listed traditional tenement in the fashionable Portobello district of the city, a stone's throw from the promenade with excellent views of Portobello beach.

There is an impressive bay-windowed lounge/dining room with fantastic east facing beach views and features a fireplace incorporating a wood burner.

The view along the promenade at Portobello Beach from the lounge of this Bath Street property.

The delightful, sunny breakfasting kitchen, again with delightful beach-front views, is fitted with a range of ample wall and base units with complementary worktops incorporating a breakfast bar, Belfast sink and Induction hob. There is a separate built-in double oven together with an integrated dishwasher and integrated washer/dryer. A large cupboard is situated within the kitchen, cleverly designed with integral recycling and offers excellent storage space.

