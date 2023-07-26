News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh for sale: Two-bedroom duplex apartment in Duddingston in B-listed former schoolhouse

Back to school for this Edinburgh apartment
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 26th Jul 2023, 16:20 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 16:26 BST

This two-bed duplex apartment in Duddingston located in a B-listed former schoolhouse is currently available for sale at offers over £240,000.

The property at 61/6 Park Avenue is a ground floor duplex apartment forming part of a converted B-listed former schoolhouse, set within beautifully maintained communal garden grounds and with an allocated parking space.

The apartment comes with unrestricted on-street parking, electric heating and double glazing. To view this property, call MBM on 0131 376 3124.

Situated at the back of Portobello Golf Course, the area is served by an excellent range of local amenities including a wide selection of shops, bars and restaurants in Portobello whilst also conveniently located for the retail parks of Meadowbank and Fort Kinnaird.

1. 61/6 Park Avenue, Duddingston

Situated at the back of Portobello Golf Course, the area is served by an excellent range of local amenities including a wide selection of shops, bars and restaurants in Portobello whilst also conveniently located for the retail parks of Meadowbank and Fort Kinnaird. Photo: ESPC

The generous sized living room / dining room of this property is perfect for getting together to watch the telly.

2. Living room

The generous sized living room / dining room of this property is perfect for getting together to watch the telly. Photo: ESPC

The breakfasting kitchen comes with a range of wall mounted and floor standing units and integrated appliances.

3. Kitchen

The breakfasting kitchen comes with a range of wall mounted and floor standing units and integrated appliances. Photo: ESPC

The property's main double bedroom.

4. Bedroom 1

The property's main double bedroom. Photo: ESPC

