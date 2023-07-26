Edinburgh for sale: Two-bedroom duplex apartment in Duddingston in B-listed former schoolhouse
Back to school for this Edinburgh apartment
This two-bed duplex apartment in Duddingston located in a B-listed former schoolhouse is currently available for sale at offers over £240,000.
The property at 61/6 Park Avenue is a ground floor duplex apartment forming part of a converted B-listed former schoolhouse, set within beautifully maintained communal garden grounds and with an allocated parking space.
The apartment comes with unrestricted on-street parking, electric heating and double glazing. To view this property, call MBM on 0131 376 3124.
