Edinburgh for sale: Two bedroom flat in Edinburgh New Town lane on the market
The entrance is on the ground floor and stairs lead to rooms on the first floor
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 16th Dec 2023, 04:45 GMT
A beautiful two-bedroom flat in Edinburgh’s New Town is on the market, offering a perfect living space for couples or individuals.
The Young Street South Lane flat, which stretches over two floors, has a lot of potential, with any prospective buyer able to add their own stamp on the spacious flat. A large living and dining area is perfect for entertaining guests, while a second bedroom is able to be used as a spare room or a home office.
For more information or to arrange a viewing, visit the ESPC website.
1 / 2