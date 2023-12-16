News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh for sale: Two bedroom flat in Edinburgh New Town lane on the market

The entrance is on the ground floor and stairs lead to rooms on the first floor
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 16th Dec 2023, 04:45 GMT

A beautiful two-bedroom flat in Edinburgh’s New Town is on the market, offering a perfect living space for couples or individuals.

The Young Street South Lane flat, which stretches over two floors, has a lot of potential, with any prospective buyer able to add their own stamp on the spacious flat. A large living and dining area is perfect for entertaining guests, while a second bedroom is able to be used as a spare room or a home office.

Nestled in a lane in Edinburgh's New Town, this two-bedroom flat is on the market.

1. Exterior

Nestled in a lane in Edinburgh's New Town, this two-bedroom flat is on the market. Photo: ESPC

All the rooms are accessed by a staircase which you are faced with upon entering the flat.

2. Stairway

All the rooms are accessed by a staircase which you are faced with upon entering the flat. Photo: ESPC

The rooms are all located off a well-lit hallway.

3. Hallway

The rooms are all located off a well-lit hallway. Photo: ESPC

The open plan living room and dining area is bathed in natural light and provides a versatile space.

4. Living area

The open plan living room and dining area is bathed in natural light and provides a versatile space. Photo: ESPC

