Edinburgh Tyre Extinguishers ‘on a roll’ as they hit New Town area again and deflate tyres of another 15 SUVs
Guerrilla eco warriors Tyre Extinguishers have deflated the tyres of another 15 SUVs in Edinburgh.
For the second time in a week, the climate activist group targeted vehicles in the city's affluent New Town area – then took to social media to encourage people to join them.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Tyre Extinguishers said: “Edinburgh Tyre Extinguishers are on a roll, hitting the New Town area of the city for the second time in a week! We won't stop until something is done about the SUV menace.”
It comes just says after the group boasted about deflating the tyres of 32 SUV in the same area.
Since 2022, hundreds of SUVs have been deflated in the Leith, Portobello, Hillside, Marchmont, Bruntsfield and New Town areas by the group.
A global organisation, Tyre Extinguishers want to make it “impossible” to own an SUV. It describes them as “a climate disaster”, “dangerous” and “unnecessary”.
Members of the group deflate tyres by pushing small objects, like lentils, into their valves. They also leave leaflets on the cars they target, explaining: “We do this because driving around urban areas in your massive vehicle has huge consequences for others.”
SUVs feature elements of standard cars but are larger and have off-road capabilities such as high ground clearance. Petrol and diesel-powered models are generally less fuel efficient than cars. Tyre Extinguishers say even electric and hybrid SUVs are “fair game” as there are “not enough rare earth metals” to replace all cars with them, and “the danger to other road users still stands”.