Edinburgh Tyre Extinguishers deflate another 60 SUVs overnight in the Capital

The guerrilla eco group said they targeted vehicles in the Merchiston and Marchmont areas – marking the eighth time they have struck in the Capital.

In a statement released on Tuesday morning, Tyre Extinguishers said there is “no need to own a tank in Edinburgh”, with good public transport links.

They added: “The Tyre Extinguishers want to see bans on SUVs in urban areas, pollution levies to tax SUVs out of existence, and massive investment in free, comprehensive public transport.

Climate activist group Tyre Extinguishers claim to have deflated the tyres of 60 SUVs in Edinburgh on Monday evening.

“But until politicians make this a reality, Tyre Extinguishers action will continue.”

As well as Edinburgh, the group ‘disarmed’ over 600 SUVs in France, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Norway, Denmark, Czech Republic and Canada on Monday evening.

The movement have now deflated tyres on around 9,000 SUVs in cities across the world since March, striking continuously, and look set to surpass their goal of 10,000 SUVs deflated by Christmas.

The group has also deflated the tyres of Eastenders star Jessie Wallace outside her North London home, as well as an SUV belonging to former BP Chief Executive, Lord John Browne.

The Tyre Extinguishers want to make it “impossible” to own an SUV. It describes them as “a climate disaster”, “dangerous” and “unnecessary”.

Members of the group deflate tyres by pushing small objects, like lentils, into their valves.

They also leave leaflets on the cars they target, explaining: “We do this because driving around urban areas in your massive vehicle has huge consequences for others.”

SUVs feature elements of standard cars but are larger and have off-road capabilities such as high ground clearance.

Petrol and diesel-powered models are generally less fuel efficient than cars.

The Tyre Extinguishers say even electric and hybrid SUVs are “fair game” as there are “not enough rare earth metals” to replace all cars with them, and “the danger to other road users still stands”.

Marion Walker, Tyre Extinguishers spokesperson, said: “Six months in and 9,000 SUVs later, our movement is just beginning.

“Our strength is that anyone, anywhere can take part using our website.

“Politely asking for climate action, clean air and safer streets has failed. It’s time for action.