The campaigners claimed responsibility for targeting vehicles in the Brunstfield in the latest spate of attacks across the capital, which has seen growing criticism from motorists and local councillors.

It comes days after the group confirmed they were responsible for letting down tyres of over 100 vehicles in the early hours of the morning on Thursday 26 May.

This latest operation is at least the fifth time the eco collective has struck in the city since March as they have said they will significantly step up action in the capital in a bid to make it ‘impossible’ to own an SUV.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The eco activists struck in Bruntsfield on Sunday morning

They estimate some 200 SUVs have been deflated in the Leith, Portobello, Hillside, Marchmont, Bruntsfield and New Town areas.

One NHS worker in Leith told the Evening News she was "raging” after she was targeted twice in the last week, making her late for work.

Members of the group have left leaflets on the cars they targeted explaining: “We do this because driving around urban areas in your massive vehicle has huge consequences for others.”

But Mandy Watt said the actions could be seen as harassment. The labour councillor for Morningside said: “Picking out individuals and taking these actions against them is unhelpful. Repeatedly targeting the same individuals does begin to look like harassment. This upsets and frustrates people. They will respond by getting equipment and take mitigating measures. It won’t convince them of the need to tackle the climate crisis, or stop them using the cars.

“I would like to see car use reduced in the city. The reality is some people do need a car for work or personal circumstances. I’m astonished and disappointed by the actions of this group, especially targeting women health care workers. I remember years ago kids went around letting down tyres. It’s just not going to work or help change the world.”

Councillor Max Mitchell, who represents the Inverleith ward, has criticised the actions of the group, branding them “criminals with no regard for the consequences of their actions.”

An Edinburgh representative of the group told the Evening News: “Edinburgh is a small city with good public transport. Nobody living in the centre of town needs to own one of these death machines."

They added that they want a “massive investment in free, comprehensive public transport.”

Even pledges by the SNP and the Greens in their election manifestos to bring in congestion charges for drivers heading into Edinburgh, a Low Emission Zone and a Workplace Parking Levy were said to not go far enough in tackling the climate crisis, according to the group.

Superintendent Mark Rennie said the police received a number of reports of deflated tyres. He added: "This is a reckless and potentially dangerous act which could put drivers and road users at risk.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we would encourage members of the public to call us immediately if they see anyone acting suspiciously close to parked vehicles.

“I would also urge all drivers to check their vehicle before setting off and to contact the police on 101 should they suspect their vehicle has been tampered with.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.