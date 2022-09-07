In what the guerrilla eco group claim was its largest-ever night of action, Tyre Extinguishers also targeted SUVs in large cities across Europe.

Since March, more than 200 SUVs have been deflated in the Leith, Portobello, Hillside, Marchmont, Bruntsfield and New Town areas.

Last night’s action marked six months since the Tyre Extinguishers movement launched in the UK – but the group has warned their “movement is just beginning”.

Enviromental activists, Tyre Extinguishers Edinburgh, claim they deflated 50 SUVs overnight in Merchiston and Marchmont areas of the Capital.

Tyre Extinguishers want to make it “impossible” to own an SUV. It describes them as “a climate disaster”, “dangerous” and “unnecessary”.

Members of the group deflate tyres by pushing small objects, like lentils, into their valves. They also leave leaflets on the cars they target, explaining: “We do this because driving around urban areas in your massive vehicle has huge consequences for others.”

The group have demanded that the government introduce “bans on SUVs in urban areas, pollution levies to tax SUVs out of existence, and massive investment infree, comprehensive public transport".

However, they say: “Until politicians make this a reality, Tyre Extinguishers action will continue.”

SUVs feature elements of standard cars but are larger and have off-road capabilities such as high ground clearance.

Petrol and diesel-powered models are generally less fuel efficient than cars.

The Tyre Extinguishers say even electric and hybrid SUVs are “fair game” as there are “not enough rare earth metals” to replace all cars with them, and “the danger to other road users still stands”.