Edinburgh streets that were targeted include Eton Terrace, Belgrave Crescent, Belgrave Place, Lennox Street, and Oxford Terrace.

Claiming responsibility for deflating the vehicles, the Tyre Extinguishers also issued a warning to tourists attending next months Edinburgh Festival.

Amy Kidd from Edinburgh Tyre Extinguishers said: "If you're visiting Edinburgh for the festival, leave your polluting SUV at home, otherwise you might wake up to find lentils in the tyres. We're happy for you to visit the city, just don't choke our lungs and clog up our streets doing it."This latest operation is at least the sixth Tyre Extinguishers action in the Capital since March. More than 200 SUVs have been deflated in the Leith, Portobello, Hillside, Marchmont, Bruntsfield and New Town areas. However, the eco group are facing growing criticism from motorists and local councillors.

The Tyre Extingusihers, who want to make it “impossible” to own an SUV, have sprung up in the UK, USA, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Sweden and New Zealand.

Members of the group leave leaflets on the cars they target, explaining: “We do this because driving around urban areas in your massive vehicle has huge consequences for others.”

The Tyre Extinguishers have demanded that the government introduce “bans on SUVs in urban areas, pollution levies to tax SUVs out of existence, and massive investment infree, comprehensive public transport". However, they say: “Until politicians make this a reality, Tyre Extinguishers action will continue.”

The Tyre Extinguishers have targeted hundreds of 4x4s in Edinburgh and thousands more across the UK.