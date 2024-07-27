The property, in Home Street, Tollcross, has an open plan kitchen, dining and living area as well as two spacious bedrooms.

It also has a shared garden to the rear of the property and is located just a short walk from The Meadows.

For more information and to arrange a viewing, visit the ESPC website.

Living room The open plan living area is attached to the kitchen and dining area and provides a perfect place to relax.

Kitchen and dining The kitchen is across one wall in the open plan kitchen and living area, and there is also space for a small dining table.

Kitchen The kitchen has stylish fitted units, marble counter tops and integrated appliances.

Shower room The shower room has marble tiling and a luxurious walk-in shower as well as behind-mirror storage.