The property, in Home Street, Tollcross, has an open plan kitchen, dining and living area as well as two spacious bedrooms.
It also has a shared garden to the rear of the property and is located just a short walk from The Meadows.
For more information and to arrange a viewing, visit the ESPC website.
1. Living room
The open plan living area is attached to the kitchen and dining area and provides a perfect place to relax. | ESPC
2. Kitchen and dining
The kitchen is across one wall in the open plan kitchen and living area, and there is also space for a small dining table. | ESPC
3. Kitchen
The kitchen has stylish fitted units, marble counter tops and integrated appliances. | ESPC
4. Shower room
The shower room has marble tiling and a luxurious walk-in shower as well as behind-mirror storage. | ESPC
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.