Edinburgh firefighter Ewan Williamson should have been on annual leave on July 12 2009, but due to staff shortages, he had offered to do overtime.

It was a fateful decision, as that night The Balmoral Bar in Dalry Road went up in flames, and Ewan tragically lost his life after he got trapped inside the building.

Ewan, 35, along with his colleagues, rescued a total of 16 people including a baby, an outcome that could have been very different had it not been for bravery of the firefighters at the Green Watch at Tollcross Fire Station.

Fifteen years following the tragic day, the life of Ewan was honoured at a memorial service at the James Braidwood statue on Parliament Square outside St Giles’ Cathedral. The Williamson family were joined by Ewan’s colleagues, SFRS chief officer Ross Haggart, the deputy lord provost and representatives from the Fire Brigades Union.

SFRS chief officer, Ross Haggart said: “As we mark 15 years since he lost his life in the line of duty, Ewan Williamson and his loved ones will be in the thoughts of firefighters everywhere. Ewan's ultimate sacrifice reminds us of all of the extraordinary lengths our firefighters go to protect our communities.”

He added: "The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service honours Ewan’s dedication and bravery. We commemorate his life and work with pride, and we will ensure he is remembered always.”

Ewan’s family described him as having ‘an infectious smile and a huge heart that we have missed every day since his tragic passing’, telling those in attendance that their thoughts are with the families of every firefighter who watch their loved ones routinely put themselves in harm's way.

Former colleague and watch commander at the Green Watch at Tollcross Fire Station, Rob Donaldson, said: “Ewan was a real asset to the watch. He was unique, a good looking, charismatic firefighter who was very good at his job. It was tragic that we lost Ewan in the circumstances that we did and we will never forget Ewan.”

Councillor Lezley Marion Cameron, depute lord provost, said: “Today on the 15-year anniversary of the Balmoral Bar fire at which Firefighter Ewan Williamson tragically lost his life, we honour Ewan’s memory, his service and his sacrifice.

“On that fateful day, and on every day since; as is the case today, and shall be tomorrow, those working in our emergency services face danger and risk with bravery and courage in their duty to keep each of us, and our communities, safe.”

The depute lord provost added: “This is public service of the most noble and selfless kind. The debt we owe, and our duty to each of them is to do all we can to ensure everyone facing danger and risk on the frontline are kept as safe and secure as possible in their line of duty.”